Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of -40.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,753.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

