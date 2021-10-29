MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 13225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,829.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

