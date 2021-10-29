McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 4,324 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $213,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

