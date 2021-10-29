McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.66.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $244.30 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The stock has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.