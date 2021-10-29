Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 245.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:MTL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

