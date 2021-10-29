MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.51. MediWound shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 70,872 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

