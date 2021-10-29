MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel Sells 10,387 Shares

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00.
Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 488,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Truist lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
