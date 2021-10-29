Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $219.71 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

