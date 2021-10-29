Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE:MCG opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.