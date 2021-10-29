Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.69. Mercer International shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 3,429 shares trading hands.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $723.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

