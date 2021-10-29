Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

CASH stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.