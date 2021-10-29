Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 23,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 207,499 shares.The stock last traded at $55.20 and had previously closed at $55.09.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

