Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.