Methanex’s (MX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$76.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.32.

MX stock opened at C$55.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.73. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.4384471 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

