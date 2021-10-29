M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 689,604 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,604 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $65,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,977. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.