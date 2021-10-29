M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 811 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $33,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Quilter Plc grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,224 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

DFS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.09. 15,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

