M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $39.52 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $39,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $17,097,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.28. 2,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.30 and a 12 month high of $251.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

