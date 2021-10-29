M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $49.65 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 954.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206,140 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $49,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.06. 73,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.41. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

