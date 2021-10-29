MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

