MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $46.97 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

