Michael Glen Eastwood Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,971.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.17. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$40.21.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8190331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

