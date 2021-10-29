Michael (Mike) Hill Buys 24,508 Shares of Design Milk Co Limited (ASX:DMC) Stock

Design Milk Co Limited (ASX:DMC) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 24,508 shares of Design Milk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$10,048.28 ($7,177.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Design Milk Company Profile

Design Milk Co Limited operates in design, digital media, ecommerce, and interior and architectural trade, and consumer industries. The company supports independent brands, emerging designers, destinations, design events, and products through content and e-commerce across the worlds of art, architecture, interior design, furniture, fashion, and technology.

