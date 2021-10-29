Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.31.

MU stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

