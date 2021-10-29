Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,419,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.52. The company had a trading volume of 796,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,889,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $326.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

