MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $7.26. MicroVision shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 94,953 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 293.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroVision by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

