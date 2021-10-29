MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $7.26. MicroVision shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 94,953 shares trading hands.
The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.