Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,827. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

