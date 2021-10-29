MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 190.12% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 30,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in MIND Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

