Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MALRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

