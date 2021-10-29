Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in October

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the September 30th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 611.5 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on MHVYF. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $33.23.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
