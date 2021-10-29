Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in October

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the September 30th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 611.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHVYF. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

