Mizuho Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $48.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.74.
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
