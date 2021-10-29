Mizuho Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $48.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.74.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

