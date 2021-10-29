MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,978 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

