MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

