MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.01 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

