MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The AES by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

