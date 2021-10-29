MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

