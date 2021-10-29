MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 19,685 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 56.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,415,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 435,023 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 191.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 290,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 362,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.36 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

