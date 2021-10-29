MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Cap of $499,125.83

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $499,125.83 and approximately $433.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.