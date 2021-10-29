Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 869.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,429.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 581,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 231,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 280,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

