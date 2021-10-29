Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces None Dividend of $3.10

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,877. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

