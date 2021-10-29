Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Raised to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of MNTV opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $92,769,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

