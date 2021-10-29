Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.00.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $41.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,908. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $296.21 and a one year high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.