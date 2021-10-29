Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $62.29. 1,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

