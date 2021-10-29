Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,246 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth $19,560,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 311,200 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $12,363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,201,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 101,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

