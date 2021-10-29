Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.150-$12.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.

MCO stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.89. 10,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.31. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $407.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

