Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,286.10

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,286.10 ($29.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,328.75 ($30.43). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 33,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,468.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,286.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

