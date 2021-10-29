Morgan Stanley Acquires 917,080 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of The Clorox worth $319,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $116,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

