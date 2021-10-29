Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. Research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

