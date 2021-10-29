Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.
NASDAQ BRP opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
