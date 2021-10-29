Morgan Stanley Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $276.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.50.

NYSE LII opened at $297.90 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 205.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

