Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $334,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $253.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.10 and a 1 year high of $253.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.89.

