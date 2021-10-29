Morgan Stanley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $85.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $742,566 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comerica by 90.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

